FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Truist Securiti

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.18.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NYSE:MAN opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

