FY2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

