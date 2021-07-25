Comparing KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) & GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KnowBe4 and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 4 9 0 2.69 GDS 0 2 6 0 2.75

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. GDS has a consensus target price of $103.43, suggesting a potential upside of 59.93%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KnowBe4 and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GDS $879.54 million 13.74 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -89.82

KnowBe4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

