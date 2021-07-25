FY2022 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Issued By Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NOA stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $462.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

