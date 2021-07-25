Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $49.05

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.05, but opened at $47.25. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 1,443 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

