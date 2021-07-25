CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 57,040 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $21,601,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $14,678,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $13,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $12,314,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

