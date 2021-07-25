Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 4.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $439.00 and last traded at $438.00. 54,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,480,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

