Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 55,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,193,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

