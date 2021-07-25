So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.74. 1,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 417,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.74 million, a P/E ratio of -749.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth $143,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.