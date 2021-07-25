FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Increased by Analyst

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trinseo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

TSE stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $685,316. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Trinseo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

