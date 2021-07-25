KeyCorp Comments on SM Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE SM opened at $18.62 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $737,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

