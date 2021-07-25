Robert W. Baird Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $305.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

Shares of DHR opened at $291.27 on Friday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

