William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karooooo in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.13 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KARO. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.06 million and a PE ratio of 35.92. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

