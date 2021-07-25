NVIDIA Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $213.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.85.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $195.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70. The stock has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $97.77 and a 1 year high of $208.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 748,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,810,000 after buying an additional 64,850 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

