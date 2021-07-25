REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Critical Review

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and REV Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.38 $33.13 million $1.36 13.62 REV Group $2.28 billion 0.43 -$30.50 million $0.06 254.33

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than REV Group. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 REV Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.89%. REV Group has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than REV Group.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% REV Group 0.28% 9.96% 3.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REV Group beats Stellantis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

