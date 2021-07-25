Turning Point Brands (TPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

