Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEQP stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 3.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -657.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

