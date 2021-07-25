HBT Financial (HBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of HBT stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $465.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.