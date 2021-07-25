ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.85.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,895 shares of company stock worth $9,795,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,918,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

