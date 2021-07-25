XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XSPA opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $165.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.79.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. Analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.