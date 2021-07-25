Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Schroders (LON:SDR) to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

Separately, reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,196 ($41.76).

Get Schroders alerts:

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,673 ($47.99) on Wednesday. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,564.75.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.