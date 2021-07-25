Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Schroders (LON:SDR) to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).
Separately, reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,196 ($41.76).
LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,673 ($47.99) on Wednesday. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,564.75.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
