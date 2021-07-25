Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Thursday. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.28. The company has a market capitalization of £199.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. Medica Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other Medica Group news, insider Stuart Quin purchased 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

