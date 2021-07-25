Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $26.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.27.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,833.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

