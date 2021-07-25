Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of BSY opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at $26,075,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,711 shares of company stock worth $61,971,253. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

