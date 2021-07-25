Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 111.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 92.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after acquiring an additional 554,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 99.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 575,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 125.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 130.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

