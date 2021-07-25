Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Getty Realty stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

