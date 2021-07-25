Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

FC stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.7% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

