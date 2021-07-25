Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

ASND opened at $115.66 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.