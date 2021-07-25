Piper Sandler Weighs in on Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

