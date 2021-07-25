Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Contrast

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 29.97 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -120.00 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Stem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.