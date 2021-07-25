Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report sales of $427.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.14 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $368.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $254.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

