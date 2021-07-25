$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report $82.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 111,672 shares worth $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of -48.86. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

