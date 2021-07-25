Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 330

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC boosted their price target on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

