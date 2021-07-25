Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15. Greencoat Renewables has a one year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £8.71 million and a P/E ratio of 53.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27,272.73%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

