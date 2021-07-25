Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 31.31%.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

