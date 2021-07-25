JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 9,145 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,908.33 ($129.45).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 6,102 ($79.72) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,395.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market cap of £12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

