The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €67.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

ETR HEI opened at €74.34 ($87.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.90. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €73.93.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

