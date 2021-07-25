BMO Capital Markets Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perfom rating on the stock.

GWO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.05.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$37.24 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$23.55 and a 1 year high of C$38.00. The firm has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.87. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

