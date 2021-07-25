Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €480.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAA. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €588.67 ($692.55).

RAA opened at €899.80 ($1,058.59) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €759.10.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

