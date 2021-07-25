KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KEY. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.10 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.