Match Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.