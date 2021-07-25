Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.