Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($16.96) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

