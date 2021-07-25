Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report sales of $229.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.41 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $82.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $960.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $921.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.69 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

