Gold Resource (GORO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect Gold Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.88. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

