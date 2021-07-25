Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of VG opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00, a PEG ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vonage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.