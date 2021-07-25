Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.