PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

PACW stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.