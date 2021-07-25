Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.66 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094. Insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865 over the last ninety days.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

