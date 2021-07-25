FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

